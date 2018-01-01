Our goal at anima is to empower designers with powerful visual tools.

Amongst our products you can find Auto-Layout for Sketch and Launchpad for Sketch.



Auto-Layout pioneered responsive design without coding, empowering designers to better express their ideas into live designs.

Launchpad is the first Sketch to live website solution, that enables designers to pubish real websites without the need of coding or hiring developers.



With Timeline, we are aiming to allow designers to create beautiful animations with ease.



If you believe that given the right tools you can achieve much more, support this project and join the movement.

About Anima