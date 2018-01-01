© Anima App 2018
Our products are being used & loved by
Our goal at anima is to empower designers with powerful visual tools.
Amongst our products you can find Auto-Layout for Sketch and Launchpad for Sketch.

Auto-Layout pioneered responsive design without coding, empowering designers to better express their ideas into live designs.
Launchpad is the first Sketch to live website solution, that enables designers to pubish real websites without the need of coding or hiring developers.

With Timeline, we are aiming to allow designers to create beautiful animations with ease.

If you believe that given the right tools you can achieve much more, support this project and join the movement.
About Anima
Work in Sketch
Do you design in Sketch?
Now you are able to create beatiful animations as well.
Work from start to finish in Sketch, using our plugin.
Animations are saved in the Sketch file, you’re in control.
Timeline & Keyframes
Drag and drop layers in each keyframe to animate.
Work faster with all keyframes laid out, just like to artboards.
Similar to Keynote magic-move and After Effects Timeline.
Use a Timeline, to easily customize timing & curves.
Export GIF / Video
Publishing a website/email/banner/ads?
Export your animation as a GIF or an MP4.
Share
Want to show off your awesome animation?
Share a link directly from Sketch, we’ll host it for you.
Pledged of $20,000 goal
PRE SALE PRICE - 50% OFF
100% Money back in case of no release
50% OFF Official price (first year)
Expected Release March - 2018
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds
Timeline
Animations are saved in the Sketch file, you're in control.
Unleash your creativity.
Create GIFs & Videos directly from Sketch.
Pre-order to support this project, and enjoy 50% off.
Timeline
# Licenses